  • home icon
  • WWE
  • CM Punk
  • CM Punk mysteriously spoils the blockbuster WWE return of three-time champion

CM Punk mysteriously spoils the blockbuster WWE return of three-time champion

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Sep 03, 2025 03:32 GMT
CM Punk (Image Credits: wwe.com)
CM Punk (Image Credits: wwe.com)

CM Punk is clearly short on friends in WWE right now. It looks like there's no better time than the present to welcome back his wife and three-time Divas Champion, AJ Lee.

Ad

As such, the Best in the World appears to have spoiled his wife's rumored return with a cryptic post. CM Punk and Seth Rollins have been feuding for over a year. However, things took an unexpected turn when Becky Lynch inserted herself into the storyline at Clash in Paris.

She not only hit Punk with a low blow, but also prevented him from dethroning Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Since then, the speculation is rife that the Geek Goddess could be on her way back to WWE for the first time since retiring in 2015.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Over the last few days, there have been several AJ Lee references on TV, with Becky Lynch even acknowledging her chants on RAW. The Man has taken the feud between Rollins and Punk to a whole new level. She repeatedly slapped the Chicago native on RAW, and that seems to have been the straw that broke the camel's back.

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Live recently reported that AJ Lee is coming back to team up with CM Punk against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at Wrestlepalooza.

Ad

Amidst ongoing rumors, CM Punk took to his Instagram stories to deliberately spoil the return of his wife with the following message via a comic:

"OKAY...YOU ASKED FOR IT!"

You can check out the screenshot of his Instagram story below:

Ad

WWE may have a backup plan if AJ Lee's return fails

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo said Paige could be on the company's radar.

"Don't forget, they still got Paige sitting there on the sideline. They got her sitting out there. That's another pop in the pocket."

For those unaware, AJ Lee teamed up with Paige and Naomi in her last WWE match on RAW in 2015. Could the two former Divas reunite in the future? Only time will tell.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications