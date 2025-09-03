CM Punk mysteriously spoils the blockbuster WWE return of three-time champion

CM Punk is clearly short on friends in WWE right now. It looks like there's no better time than the present to welcome back his wife and three-time Divas Champion, AJ Lee.As such, the Best in the World appears to have spoiled his wife's rumored return with a cryptic post. CM Punk and Seth Rollins have been feuding for over a year. However, things took an unexpected turn when Becky Lynch inserted herself into the storyline at Clash in Paris.She not only hit Punk with a low blow, but also prevented him from dethroning Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Since then, the speculation is rife that the Geek Goddess could be on her way back to WWE for the first time since retiring in 2015.Over the last few days, there have been several AJ Lee references on TV, with Becky Lynch even acknowledging her chants on RAW. The Man has taken the feud between Rollins and Punk to a whole new level. She repeatedly slapped the Chicago native on RAW, and that seems to have been the straw that broke the camel's back.Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Live recently reported that AJ Lee is coming back to team up with CM Punk against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at Wrestlepalooza.Amidst ongoing rumors, CM Punk took to his Instagram stories to deliberately spoil the return of his wife with the following message via a comic:&quot;OKAY...YOU ASKED FOR IT!&quot;You can check out the screenshot of his Instagram story below:WWE may have a backup plan if AJ Lee's return failsSpeaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo said Paige could be on the company's radar.&quot;Don't forget, they still got Paige sitting there on the sideline. They got her sitting out there. That's another pop in the pocket.&quot;For those unaware, AJ Lee teamed up with Paige and Naomi in her last WWE match on RAW in 2015. Could the two former Divas reunite in the future? Only time will tell.