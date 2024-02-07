CM Punk sends message following WWE RAW

WWE had big plans for the comeback of CM Punk to continue on the Road to WrestleMania 40, but those were recently nixed following his injury during the Men's Royal Rumble match. However, The Second City Saint is already back to work.

Punk announced on last week's RAW that he suffered a torn triceps at the Royal Rumble and will have to miss WrestleMania 40. The Straight Edge Superstar said he's focused on getting to the WrestleMania main event, as there's always next year. He's also said his upcoming comeback will be the greatest thing ever.

Drew McIntyre soon interrupted Punk and attacked the Chicagoan until Sami Zayn made the save. This week on red brand The Scottish Warrior delivered a Glasgow Kiss to Rollins in the opening segment. Adam Pearce later fined The Scottish Psychopath for his recent actions. The former AEW star did not appear live this week on RAW, as he is undergoing rehab training.

The ROH Hall of Famer took to his Instagram Stories today to show fans he is already working hard on his recovery. Seen below, the 45-year-old took a photo with Dr. Kevin Wilk (DPT, FAPTA), who is the Associate Clinical Director of Champion Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama.

Wilk and his crew work with wrestlers and other pro athletes who go to Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center for their injuries, also in Birmingham. Punk captioned the photo to mark the first day of rehab.

"Day one," he wrote.

Screenshot of CM Punk's post with Dr. Wilk on Instagram Stories

Punk's performance at the WWE Royal Rumble was his first televised match for the company since the 2014 Royal Rumble.

He returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 and wrestled two non-televised wins over Dominik Mysterio in December 2023. Punk is expected back in action towards the mid-to-later part of the year.

Drew McIntyre mocks CM Punk following WWE RAW

WWE had several matches they were building to with CM Punk, including The Second City Saint against Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and others.

Punk recently announced that he suffered a torn triceps in the Royal Rumble and will be out for several months. It was reported that Punk sustained the injury in taking The Scottish Psychopath's Futureshock DDT in the Men's Royal Rumble.

McIntyre took to Instagram with a clip that shows him mocking Punk on RAW. He then taunted Punk over how the injury happened.

"IT’S CLOBBERIN’ TIME [zany face emoji] Let’s rename the Future Shock in CM Punk’s honor, your suggestions please...," he wrote.

Punk is reportedly helping out with WWE while away from the ring. He has said he will make the best comeback ever when it's time.

