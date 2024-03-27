CM Punk sends a message to Jey Uso following WWE RAW

Former WWE Champion CM Punk took to his Instagram stories to share a message for Main Event Jey Uso.

The Best in The World returned to WWE programming this past Monday night on RAW. During a blockbuster promo segment with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, Punk disclosed his role at The Show of Shows next month. The former world champion confirmed that he would as well a guest commentator during the title clash between The Visionary and The Scottish Psychopath at WrestleMania XL.

Following RAW, Punk attended an NHL match between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Calgary Flames with former Bloodline member Jey Uso and Jackie Redmond.

Following his recent bonding at a non-wrestling event, The Straight Edge Superstar sent a comic message to "Main Event" Jey Uso via his Instagram stories.

Elsewhere on RAW, Jey Uso picked up a victory over Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event. The Yeet Master will lock horns with his Jimmy Uso at The Showcase of the Immortals next month.

Jey Uso wants a match with CM Punk on WWE RAW

While he is known today as Mr. Main Event, Jey Uso's singles run only commenced in the fall of 2023. On the other hand, the Straight Edge Superstar is a massive name in the wrestling business, and it has been that way for over a decade.

Punk returned to the Stamford-based promotion at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event last year. During an episode of WWE's The Bump, Jey compared the former WWE Champion to The Tribal Chief and further expressed a desire to step into the ring with the 45-year-old.

"I know he [CM Punk] has got a whole bunch of haters, or whatever. If we're gonna be honest, he's a superstar, first and foremost. People talk about him. If we got anything to do with wrestling, his name is in it. He's like on some Tribal Chief status. He's a top guy regardless of what's going on. So, my invitation is open, man! Bring him! Let's go! Let's run it, bro!" Jey said.

When CM Punk made a shocking return to the sports entertainment giant at Survivor Series: WarGames in November, many speculated who would be his first opponent. That honor went to "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio during Christmas week at a live event. Post-match, he borrowed Jey Uso's signature catchphrase, "Yeet."

It will be interesting to see if the duo cross paths inside the square circle in the future.

