CM Punk shares AJ Lee update; WWE star reveals personal details

Ever since CM Punk came back to WWE in November 2023, he has been asked repeatedly about his wife, AJ Lee, and whether the latter had any plans to come out of retirement and make her comeback to the ring.

The Best in the World was a guest in episode six of the Reliving Revival podcast by Paper Street Pictures, and gave an update on the former Divas Champion. During the chat, he referred to how he spends his time with AJ Lee when both were at home.

CM Punk revealed that he loved to play video games with his wife and provided an example of his life with his wife outside WWE.

"If I'm not working, I try to be a homebody. I like hanging out with my dog and my wife. My wife and I will play video games together, which is sometimes very, very stressful. (...) She's super into like the Resident Evils and I think we just played one of the remastered Silent Hills, and I think we beat that. And playing horror video games with my wife makes me fall in love with not only her all over again, but the horror genre."

He continued:

"Because when there's jump scares, she's sitting right next to me and screaming in my ear. If she had a bucket of popcorn, it would be in the air and I'm like, 'Haven't you played this game before?' You know, like, but it's still like it still gets her. So, it's, it's fun. It's fun for me," CM Punk said. [1:47:51 to 1:48:42]

As Punk and Lee enjoy their time outside WWE, it will be interesting to see whether the latter will come out of retirement and reunite with her husband in the ring.

AJ Lee doesn't rule out a WWE comeback to reunite with CM Punk

While AJ Lee has managed to be away from the ring since her retirement, she has occasionally dropped hints about a comeback.

This is what she revealed during an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, saying that working with her husband again in WWE would be 'cool.'

"Oh my gosh, I think the key to being married for 12 years and the key is we don’t work together. But yeah, it’d be really cool. ‘Never say never’ is what I say to all the things when people ask me where I’m going to work. He’s a really good writer. He’s a great artist. He’s killing right now - acting and wrestling," she said. [H/T - TJRWrestling]

CM Punk will look to claim gold in WWE again for the first time in more than a decade when he takes on Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam next weekend.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit the Reliving Revival podcast and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

