CM Punk shares flirty message about AJ Lee on Instagram

CM Punk resurfaced on WWE television last night at NXT Battleground in Las Vegas. He tried to give some valuable veteran advice to NXT Women's Champion Roxxane Perez, but the latter rejected it.

The two have been going back and forth on social media lately, which caught the eye of Punk's rival on RAW. The Second City Saint also referenced his wife, AJ Lee, in an Instagram story today.

The Straight Edge Superstar took to Instagram to share a meme of Hollywood actor Al Pacino. He added a flirtatious comment along with the post, revealing that it was all he could think about when anybody talked about Lee.

"Me, unsolicited anytime I hear people talk about my wife. 'Cause she has a great a**," Punk wrote on Instagram.

Perez rejecting The Second City Saint's advice meanwhile caught the eye of his rival Drew McIntyre, who took the opportunity to fire shots at him. The Scottish Warrior was attacked by Punk at The Show of Shows earlier this year and then distracted on RAW after Wrestlemania, costing the former both matches.

CM Punk's return to WWE television sparks curiosity owing to its timing

CM Punk is back after weeks of absence on Monday Night RAW. He already seems in better shape than he was after getting injured during the Men's Royal Rumble Match in January.

Punk recently shared a workout video in which he was seen working his triceps. Earlier today, Punk shared a message on Instagram:

"Just trying to be as jacked as the lady on my shirt @jadecargill (would settle to be as half as jacked as my wife @theajmendez). Looking good Billy Ray, feeling good Louis," he wrote.

The timing is worth noting as five days from now, Drew McIntyre will challenge World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest for the title, in his home country of Scotland. The bout is naturally one of the most anticipated on the card. However, the night in Glasgow could end sourly for McIntyre should Punk make his presence felt yet again.

The Straight Edge Superstar and Drew McIntyre's feud has been going on for months and a clash between the two seems inevitable. The question remains, will it happen at the cost of The Scottish Warrior getting another notch under his belt as the World Champion? We will find out in a few days' time.

