Cody Rhodes' 39-year-old ally wears his jacket after WWE Saturday Night's Main Event goes off the air

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 25, 2025 02:27 GMT
He
He's back! (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

Cody Rhodes is officially back as he made his return in the main event of Saturday Night's Main Event. His ally, a 39-year-old top star, wore his jacket after the show went off the air.

John Cena tried to interrupt in the last match of Saturday Night's Main Event following his tense backstage interaction with Jey Uso. However, Cody Rhodes returned, and this led to Jey defeating Logan Paul with relative ease as the match went on for a mere few minutes.

After Saturday Night's Main Event went off the air, the 39-year-old Jey Uso was spotted wearing Cody Rhodes' jacket.

It was a wholesome moment, and the crowd in Tampa got treated to the first appearance of The American Nightmare in over a month. He has been completely absent since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Cody also got to enjoy hearing his first "Woah!" from the crowd for his theme song. It seemed he was savoring the moment, happy to be exactly where he belonged. For him and Jey Uso, the next target is the 2025 Money in the Bank PLE.

They will be going up against Logan Paul and John Cena. It will be a two-on-two match, barring any changes in between.

Edited by Rohit Nath
