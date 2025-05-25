Cody Rhodes' 39-year-old ally wears his jacket after WWE Saturday Night's Main Event goes off the air

Cody Rhodes is officially back as he made his return in the main event of Saturday Night's Main Event. His ally, a 39-year-old top star, wore his jacket after the show went off the air.

Ad

John Cena tried to interrupt in the last match of Saturday Night's Main Event following his tense backstage interaction with Jey Uso. However, Cody Rhodes returned, and this led to Jey defeating Logan Paul with relative ease as the match went on for a mere few minutes.

After Saturday Night's Main Event went off the air, the 39-year-old Jey Uso was spotted wearing Cody Rhodes' jacket.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

It was a wholesome moment, and the crowd in Tampa got treated to the first appearance of The American Nightmare in over a month. He has been completely absent since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Cody also got to enjoy hearing his first "Woah!" from the crowd for his theme song. It seemed he was savoring the moment, happy to be exactly where he belonged. For him and Jey Uso, the next target is the 2025 Money in the Bank PLE.

Ad

Expand Tweet

They will be going up against Logan Paul and John Cena. It will be a two-on-two match, barring any changes in between.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More