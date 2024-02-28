Cody Rhodes makes hilarious comment about son of WWE legend following RAW

The son of a WWE legend was name-dropped by Cody Rhodes this week. Rhodes made the comment following a special moment on RAW.

Monday's post-Elimination Chamber edition of RAW saw The American Nightmare defeat Grayson Waller in singles action. After the match, Rhodes exchanged words with Paul Heyman and fought off the latter's security to issue a warning to The Bloodline as RAW went off the air. After the show, Rhodes agreed to lead a gender reveal for two WWE fans in the crowd.

A fan took to X (formerly Twitter) today and commented on how Rhodes always goes above and beyond for fans, especially when it comes to post-show off-air segments. Another fan re-tweeted the remarks and wrote, 'THE PEOPLE'S PRINCESS,' as the caption. Cody re-tweeted that post and mentioned WWE ringside timekeeper Berkley Ottman, the son of the legendary Fred Ottman. Fans may know the legend as The Shockmaster or Tugboat/Typhoon, or the brother-in-law to Dusty Rhodes and uncle to Cody.

"[face with laughing tears emoji] The sheer dread that is on Berk’s face at ringside when I call for a mic post show," Rhodes wrote.

Expand Tweet

Berkley has not publicly commented on Cody's post as of this writing. However, in October 2023, he replied to a similar tweet and joked about how his older cousin's post-show TV segments force him to take Excedrin for headaches.

WWE legend did not approve of RAW segment

Monday's WWE RAW closed with a promo segment between Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes to continue the build on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

While The Wise Man warned The American Nightmare that he should not pursue The Rock, Roman Reigns, and the rest of The Bloodline, this was not enough to intimidate Rhodes, as he told Heyman that he is now the hunter coming for The Bloodline. RAW ended with Heyman on both of his phones making calls.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former Attitude Era head writer Vince Russo offered his raw thoughts on the segment. The former WCW champion said it was ridiculous to see The Advocate with the two phones.

"Bro, what about now he's got a phone for Roman Reigns and The Rock? Come on, bro. People wanna talk about my booking? Like really, bro? And what he's telling you, bro, is not only is the show not important for them to show up at, the show's not important for them to watch. He says when he was on the phone, 'Things did not go well.' So it means they're not even interested in watching the show," Russo said. [From 47:55 onwards]

Heyman has bigger problems tonight as he is facing significant backlash for fan comments he re-posted following RAW. The re-tweet has offended many in the WWE Universe, and others are calling on the wrestling legend to delete the post.

How would you book the Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock feud? Is Cody ready to dethrone Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments below!