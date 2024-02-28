Paul Heyman faces backlash for post-WWE RAW comments

The WWE Universe is buzzing over fallout from a tweet Paul Heyman made after last night's RAW appearance. The backlash over the viral post has nothing to do with the storylines.

Heyman had a big segment with Cody Rhodes at the end of last night's RAW. After the show, Heyman retweeted one fan who posted a screenshot that showed Heyman's name on the list of trending topics. The fan used offensive language to point at how Heyman was above discussion of Aaron Bushnell's self-immolation in Washington, DC.

The Wiseman re-tweeted the offensive post and added his own caption. Heyman's caption stuck to the storylines for The Bloodline's Road to WrestleMania 40.

"My #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns - #PeoplesChamp @TheRock - #Solo - #JimmyUso - and I set the ratings, the box office and the @WWE Universe on fire every time we appear! @USANetwork @WWEonFOX @WWEUsos #IslandOfRelevancy #WrestleMania #Bloodline," he wrote.

Heyman's retweet remains active as of Tuesday afternoon, almost 14 hours after it was first posted. His full X feed shows that he has also posted several items since the controversial tweet that went viral.

The reaction to Heyman's retweet has been harsh, for the most part. There are some fans who believe he likely did not read the caption before retweeting, but most are calling on him to delete the post.

Check out some of the fan reactions to Heyman's retweet below:

WWE Legend shares thoughts on Paul Heyman segment

Monday's post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE RAW saw Cody Rhodes defeat Grayson Waller. After the match, Paul Heyman interrupted The American Nightmare.

Heyman warned Rhodes not to pursue Roman Reigns, The Rock, and the rest of The Bloodline. The show-closing segment ended with Rhodes fighting off Heyman's security, then warning The Wiseman that he is the one hunting The Bloodline, not the other way around. Rhodes cleared the ring as Heyman jumped on his two phones to make calls.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said it was ridiculous to see Heyman with the two phones. The former Attitude Era writer blasted the idea behind the segment.

"Bro, what about now he's got a phone for Roman Reigns and The Rock? Come on, bro. People wanna talk about my booking? Like really, bro? And what he's telling you, bro, is not only is the show not important for them to show up at, the show's not important for them to watch. He says when he was on the phone, 'Things did not go well.' So it means they're not even interested in watching the show," Russo said. [From 47:55 onwards]

Rhodes is set to return to SmackDown this Friday for the continued Elimination Chamber fallout. It will be interesting to see how The Bloodline reacts to RAW.

