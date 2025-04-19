Cody Rhodes makes an interesting WWE offer and gets rejected immediately

Cody Rhodes is a self-made man, having worked his way up to reach where he is in WWE today. The American Nightmare has proved time and again that he doesn't need someone by his side. However, he recently invited a star personality to be at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Rhodes will put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night Two on Sunday. The Cenation Leader turned heel at Elimination Chamber 2025 and joined hands with The Rock to form an unlikely alliance heading into The Show of Shows.

Cody Rhodes recently made a guest appearance on ESPN's First Take, where he offered Stephen A. Smith a chance to manage him for his match with Cena on Sunday.

“Stephen A., I feel like I’ve heard you mention multiple times that you want to get into the management side of things, or at least touch it one time. Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan, Mr. [Paul] Heyman, these legends. This is easy. Come and do it. I mean, I’m putting myself out there, you could manage me, and it’s an easy night at the office."

Although Smith was flattered by the offer, he said he wouldn't be able to do it due to his NBA commitments this year.

“I could do it. Well, I got NBA duties this year. But we can do it next year (...) I got other duties, that’s the problem."

Rhodes assured the ESPN personality that the offer would remain on the table, leaving the door open for Stephen A. Smith to show up on WWE TV someday.

Will Cody Rhodes retain his Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41?

Cody Rhodes is brimming with confidence heading into The Showcase of the Immortals this year. The American Nightmare has arguably gotten the best of John Cena during the entire build-up to their match.

Rhodes stood tall over Cena once again after taking him out with a Cross Rhodes on SmackDown last night.

Will Rhodes stop Cena from winning his 17th World Championship and breaking Ric Flair's record? Only time will tell.

If you carry quotes from this article in your publication, please credit ESPN's First Take and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

