Cody Rhodes pens a heartfelt note about AEW match: "Will be in somebody's book one day"

Cody Rhodes is riding high on a wave of momentum in 2024 as the face of WWE. But his rise to the main event commenced after he left the sports entertainment giant in 2016 to build himself up.

A milestone of his wrestling career was the inception of All Elite Wrestling in 2019, which was brought to life by Cody, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and co-owner Tony Khan, among others. It was also in Khan's promotion where The American Nightmare got to wrestle his half-brother, Dustin Rhodes.

Looking back to their match in 2019 at AEW's inaugural pay-per-view Double or Nothing on Twitter/X, Cody praised his brother. He also added that it played a huge role from a business standpoint, and someday the details will be disclosed:

"So proud of Dustin - great fans and great memories! Hopefully the bts elements of what this match did in terms of business will be in somebody’s book one day. So grateful to have been in the game," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

The Undertaker brought up Dustin's name (formerly Goldust in WWE) as a worthy addition to the WWE Hall of Fame. Goldust is known for his multiple tenures with the Stamford-based promotion from 1995 to 2018.

Dustin Rhodes reacts to the WWE Hall of Famer's comments

Dustin Rhodes did an interview for Insight with Chris Van Vliet during which he responded to The Undertaker saying he deserves to be in the WWE Hall of Fame. The two wrestlers are no strangers to one another in the ring.

The man formerly known as Goldust recalled their bouts in the 90s, stating that he loved working with The Phenom. He also added that The Attitude Era was a time when every performer knew how to work a match and there were consistently great storylines:

"That was nice of him [The Undertaker], I love to work and Mark [Calaway] man. He was great. Always great. Just, you got two people that can work, it makes things a lot easier, and back then everybody could work. You had good matches and good storylines. It was just different. The Attitude Era was a different beast man, different than anything we've ever had," he said.

He concluded with how the industry has changed a lot since then, moving into the Ruthless Aggression Era, and so forth.

The Rhodes brothers were a notable tag team a decade ago in WWE. Whether Dustin Rhodes returns to side with The American Nightmare bears watching, but regardless, the former is happy for his brother's success, especially about WrestleMania XL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback