Cody Rhodes sends warning ahead of confrontation with John Cena

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes delivered a warning today on social media ahead of his confrontation with John Cena tomorrow on RAW. The upcoming edition of the red brand will air live from the O2 Arena in London, UK.

John Cena won this year's Elimination Chamber Match to earn a title shot against Cody Rhodes next month at WrestleMania 41. The Cenation Leader sold his soul to The Rock following the victory, turned heel, and unleashed a brutal attack on The American Nightmare.

Rhodes took to his Instagram story today to share an image of himself covered in blood during the attack, but zoomed in on his eye to show that he was down but not out. With this post, he seemingly sent a warning to Cena that it was going to take a lot to keep him down at WrestleMania 41. You can check out his social media post by clicking here.

Cena has claimed that he had been in an abusive relationship with the WWE Universe for the past 25 years, and that the fans were horrible people. Meanwhile, The Rock has not appeared since the 47-year-old's shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber.

Former WWE writer reacts to Cody Rhodes' promo on SmackDown

Wrestling legend and former head writer for the Stamford-based promotion, Vince Russo, recently commented on the promo between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton from this past Friday on SmackDown.

The Viper praised Rhodes for changing the wrestling business on the blue brand last Friday, but also noted that he would be coming after his title someday. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo criticized the segment and claimed that both stars let the crowd get involved more than required.

"If you guys go back and watch this, you will see Drew talks right through the people. And when you talk through the people, they shut the F up. Okay? It's. The problem is the boys stop and pause and allow them to be part of the show. Orton did it seventeen times. Cody did it fifty-two times," Russo said.

Cody Rhodes recently surpassed 350 days as Undisputed WWE Champion. Only time will tell if John Cena can capture the title from the 39-year-old at WrestleMania 41 and become a major champion for a record 17th time in his career.

