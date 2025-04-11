Cody Rhodes suffers a scary fall and twists his ankle just days before WWE WrestleMania 41; provides immediate update

Cody Rhodes suffered an injury scare just days before his Undisputed WWE Championship match against John Cena at WrestleMania 41. He provided an immediate update on his condition.

The American Nightmare did not appear on SmackDown last week, but he made his presence felt after the camera stopped rolling. Cody Rhodes wrestled Solo Sikoa in a dark match after the show went off the air. The 39-year-old stalwart made quick work of The Bloodline member, marking his 22nd straight victory over him.

What happened afterward sparked concern among fans in attendance. Rhodes tripped off the announce table while taking photos with the fans and landed awkwardly on his ankle. Despite visibly twisting his ankle, he seemed to be doing fine as he was heard saying, "I'm okay" after the scary fall.

Check out the unseen footage below:

What's next for Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes?

After missing last week's show, Cody Rhodes will return on the penultimate episode of SmackDown later tonight. There's no word on if John Cena will be making an appearance. However, The Franchise Player is advertised for the go-home episode of WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania 41.

Cena and Rhodes have had a series of promo battles over the last few weeks. During the March 31, 2025, edition of RAW, The American Nightmare took out The Cenation Leader with a Cross Rhodes to send him a stern message ahead of their epic showdown.

Surprisingly, The Rock hasn't been seen on WWE TV and has barely been mentioned since the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. His sudden absence from the program has left some fans wondering if he will even be at The Showcase of the Immortals this year.

The Final Boss wanted Cody Rhodes to be his corporate champion. Now that John Cena has sold his soul to The Rock, it will be interesting to see if The People's Champ helps The Franchise Player knock The American Nightmare off his perch.

