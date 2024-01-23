Cody Rhodes will achieve an incredible feat in 2024, predicts female WWE star

When Paul Heyman questioned the credibility of Cody Rhodes for dethroning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in 2023, it was not sans reason. A year later, though, Rhodes has managed to work his way through and get back to a position that makes him worthy of headlining his second WrestleMania.

In order to do just that, The American Nightmare has to win the Royal Rumble on January 27th. The lineup of stars this time around – especially after the return of CM Punk – stands as a major challenge for it to happen.

Be that as it may, Rhodes has cleared the air already that even if The Rock returns for a match this year, the latter will not take his spot.

The fact of the matter is, The American Nightmare's potential Royal Rumble victory in a week's time would make him the first superstar since 1998 to do it back-to-back. Only Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, and Stone Cold Steve Austin (in that order) have been able to do this in the past.

During a recent interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo, Ivy Nile was asked who she believes will walk out of Tropicana Field as the Rumble winner among the men. She revealed Cody Rhodes as her pick:

“I gotta say Cody Rhodes. It’s gotta be him.” [H/T: WrestlingNewsCo]

Ivy Nile will also likely enter the Women's Royal Rumble to secure her first major victory since arriving on WWE's main roster. Her relatively short run on RAW has already seen her contend for Rhea Ripley's Women's World title.

Paul Heyman helped set the tone for Cody's first WWE WrestleMania main event push

Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman's promo on the February 6th episode of RAW bore the unenviable weight of selling the former's feud with "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns heading into WWE's biggest event of the year. The Wiseman's truth-telling made things very personal on the Road to WrestleMania 39.

“God, Cody, I can’t convey in words how much I loved your father,” Heyman told him in the ring. “And I can tell you straight to your face, man, did your father love you. I’ll tell you this one personally—in my last conversation with your dad, he told me you, Cody, were his favorite son … but Roman Reigns was the son he always wanted.” [H/T: The Ringer]

It remains to be seen if Reigns vs. Rhodes II will happen in April. The potential clash has been highly anticipated ever since the heartbreaking finale of the Show of Shows last year.

However, after The Rock called out the "Head of the Table" on RAW: Day 1, making the first-time-ever dream match more probable now than ever before, the WWE Universe is unsure which one to root for.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will win the Royal Rumble for the second straight year in a week's time? Sound off in the comments section below!

