Congratulations to WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley

A major congratulations goes out to WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley following his announcement from earlier today.

As a member of the legendary tag team known as The Dudley Boyz and Team 3D, Brother D-Von is one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in history. His Hall of Fame career began back in 1991, and has included roles behind the scenes. The veteran star has worked for several top promotions, including WWE, ECW, and TNA.

The 51-year-old former WWE producer is now a father of 7. D-Von took to his personal Facebook page today to announce that his wife Taylor Hughes gave birth to their third child together - a boy named DJ. The baby was born today at 12:54pm, weighing in at 6 pounds and 11 ounces, measuring 20 inches.

"Just want to let everyone know that DJ was born Tuesday Dec 19, 2023 12:54pm, 6lbs 11oz 20in. Mom and baby are doing great, thank you," he wrote.

The WWE & TNA Hall of Famer already has two daughters with Taylor - Taliyah born in August 2018, and Amiyah born in January 2020. He also has four sons from his previous marriage - wrestlers Terrell and Terrence born in February 1995, Matthew born in November 2001, and Preston born in June 2008.

WWE legend values family over career

D-Von Dudley has had one of the most storied pro wrestling careers, which has continued into his later years as a wrestler, producer, podcast host, and owner of his D-Von Academy wrestling school in Florida.

In the lead-up to the arrival of his new son with wife Taylor Hughes, Dudley took to his personal Facebook page and commented on what means the most to him. He included several photos from a recent family photo shoot.

"The career that I’ve had has been truly a great one. With all the accomplishments, memorable, matches, H.O.F inductions and friends that I’ve met along the way has been a wonderful ride. I have to say, the biggest joy in my life, even bigger than my career to me has been my family. Thank you to all my family and friends that have been in my corner and supported me over the years. This has truly been an inspiration, and one of the biggest joys of my life, I thank God and my wife Taylor Hughes for this joy. OH TESTIFY!!!!," he wrote.

The Dudley Boyz were inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame in 2014, and the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018. Their next induction will come in 2024 as they will be inducted into the Hardcore Hall of Fame at the former ECW Arena.

