Congratulations, WWE Superstar Nikki Cross

Several WWE Superstars are seeking more opportunities outside of pro wrestling. It looks like Nikki Cross is eyeing a similar career path.

As such, social media is flooded with congratulatory messages for Nikki Cross after she inked a major deal. Yesterday, Italian Cowboy Productions (ICP) took to its official Instagram handle to announce that it has signed The Wyatt Sicks member for representation in the entertainment industry.

"✨ New Client Spotlight ✨🎬 Meet @wwenikkicross — a dynamic force both in the ring and in the classroom. Born and raised in Glasgow, Scotland, Nicola is a Professional Wrestler and a PhD student in History who’s been captivating audiences around the globe. She began her wrestling journey at just 18 while studying at the University of Glasgow, eventually moving to the U.S. in 2016 after being signed by one of the world’s top wrestling companies."

The Instagram post also highlighted her achievements both in and out of the ring.

"When she’s not body-slamming her way across four continents and 16+ countries, Nicola is chasing academic excellence, having earned her MSc from the University of Edinburgh and continuing her pursuit of a PhD. Whether it’s through live performances, media interviews, or social content, Nicola’s passion for creative expression and crowd connection shines through every move."

What's next for The Wyatt Sicks in WWE?

Nikki Cross is slowly working her way up alongside fellow Wyatt Sicks members on SmackDown. Uncle Howdy and the Firefly Fun House puppets are looking to take over the tag team division, having already put several tandems on notice upon their return several weeks ago.

However, the group remained unsuccessful when it challenged The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship last week. The match ended in a disqualification after the entire tag team division caused interference.

With SummerSlam on the horizon, a multi-person match could be on the cards for The Biggest Party of the Summer next month.

