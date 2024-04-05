Controversial ex-superstar pictured next to Bret Hart's photo in WWE 2K booth at WrestleMania 40 weekend

A funny moment was caught on camera in a WWE 2K booth featuring an image of icon Bret Hart. To everybody's surprise, it was a photo of a controversial ex-superstar in an official WWE stall at WrestleMania weekend. This is none other than Ryback.

There are a lot of festivities surrounding WrestleMania weekend, and naturally, WWE went all out promoting 2K24 - the upcoming game. One of the features they promoted was fans being able to create their trading card.

In the photo shown below, an image of a Bret Hart trading card was seen next to one of Ryback - a controversial former superstar:

Naturally, this went overlooked, although nobody can be sure how. While Hart is a celebrated icon and WWE Hall of Famer, Ryback looks like he is in a position where he can never return to his former employer again, not that he has expressed any desire in wanting to do so.

Bret Hart praised a top RAW star for bringing realism back to wrestling

Fans are always curious about Bret Hart's take on modern WWE and wrestling. Over the last few years, it has been selectively put out in a way mostly portrayed negatively. However, there is one superstar who he most definitely isn't pessimistic about.

In an interview with FOX Sports Australia, The Hitman praised Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, stating that she puts realism to her performances that he feels is lacking nowadays in wrestling:

“She’s putting that realism into it; that’s what I miss in a lot of wrestling today, just making it feel more real, and she makes it feel pretty real all the time.”

Rhea Ripley faces her biggest test as she takes on Becky Lynch on WrestleMania Saturday. Many fans seem to think she is in a good position to retain her title.

