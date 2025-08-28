Controversial former WWE star Enzo Amore calls John Cena the best, explains why: "That is the indicator"

WWE has dubbed John Cena as the greatest of all time since last year, ahead of his farewell tour, which is set to conclude this December. Controversial former WWE star Enzo Amore had nothing but respect for Cena, calling him the best and explaining why.

At one point in time, Amore and Big Cass were one of the most popular WWE stars on the main roster. They were still fresh from NXT in 2016 when they got a chance to work with Cena a few months after being called up.

Speaking on the Julian Dorey Podcast, the man now known as Real1 discussed what it was like to work with The GOAT. He praised John Cena's ability to read the crowd, which was why he believed the legend was the best in the business.

"That's why he's the best, bro. F*ck what anybody says. John Cena is the best at what I do. It has nothing to do with how much he bench presses, whether he can lift you up over his head or anything. It has strictly to do with timing and the crowd. Two things, the crowd and timing. Watch his matches. Watch his matches without your eyes. Just listen. That is the indicator," Amore said.

Just like Cena, Amore had the gift of gab that made him instantly connect with the audience. Unfortunately, his WWE run ended in January 2018 after a woman accused him of se*ual assault, and the company fired him, while still holding the Cruiserweight Championship.

John Cena to face Logan Paul at Clash in Paris

There are 10 dates left on John Cena's farewell tour, which is scheduled to end in December at Saturday Night's Main Event in Boston. Cena's next appearance will be this Friday on SmackDown in Lyon, France.

The GOAT is expected to continue hyping up his match against Logan Paul at Clash in Paris on Sunday. Paul got the upper hand at the end of last Friday in Dublin, Ireland, when The Maverick punched him in the face backstage.

SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis was speaking to Cena about Brock Lesnar when Paul appeared and hit the 17-time WWE World Champion.

