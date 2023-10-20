"Correct that" - Jey Uso sends a message to WWE about recent social media post on him

Jey Uso has had an interesting couple of weeks, as he and Cody Rhodes held the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships for nine days. It was an eventful title reign, to be fair, with successful defenses on RAW and SmackDown before Finn Balor and Damian Priest won the belts back this week.

Last Friday night, Uso and Rhodes defeated Grayson Waller and Austin Theory to retain the titles. WWE's official Instagram handle recently posted a reel from the match. It was of the spot where Waller tried to headbutt Jey but hurt himself instead. The caption in the reel read: "Never headbutt an Anoa'i."

This was quickly seen by Jey Uso, who left a comment on the reel. He told WWE to "correct that" and use his real-life family name, Fatu, instead of Anoa'i. Check out his comment below:

Jey Uso's comment on the reel.

The Anoa'i and Fatu families have been extremely close for generations, but Main Event Jey felt the need to point out the distinction. This may have been in character, as the RAW star is no longer a part of The Bloodline.

What's next for Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes after losing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles?

Rhodes and Uso's enjoyable reign as Tag Team Champions ended on RAW, as Finn Balor and Damian Priest regained their belts. This happened after Jimmy Uso showed up and superkicked his twin brother.

This was another step towards their eventual grudge match at WrestleMania 40. But for now, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes will likely target Jimmy and Solo Sikoa. Expect the two teams to go after The Judgment Day's titles, with a triple threat taking place at Crown Jewel.

Expand Tweet

That would then set up a War Games Match for Survivor Series. The Bloodline and The Judgment Day look to be in business with each other, meaning Uso and Rhodes would need some help.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens can provide it, while Randy Orton and CM Punk would also make for incredible surprises. Either of them could return at Survivor Series, especially after WWE is expanding the event's attendance. These are exciting times!

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches