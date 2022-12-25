"Could get hurt one of those nights" - WWE legend on Roman Reigns wrestling twice at WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

WWE legend Dutch Mantell recently stated how Roman Reigns could potentially hurt himself at WrestleMania 39, where he's rumored to compete twice.

No previous edition of WrestleMania in recent memory has created the level of chatter next year's show has since there's so much WWE could explore.

Some recent rumors have suggested that Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns could compete on both nights of the event. The Rock and Cody Rhodes are two rumored performers The Tribal Chief will likely face at Mania.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk on WrestleBinge, Dutch Mantell pointed out how competing twice puts Roman Reigns at risk of possibly getting injured.

However, the wrestling legend believes this could also give The Tribal Chief much-needed time away. Moreover, Mantell thinks in Reigns' absence; WWE could also put the story of Sami Zayn's impending separation from the Bloodline at the forefront.

"And Reigns could get hurt one of those nights. And then he can take six months off because he wants to take off anyway. And that gives fans a break, you're losing Reigns, but you still got the Bloodline, and I think that's when you kick the Sami Zayn thing in," said Mantell. (2:44 - 3:02)

Dutch Mantell praised Bloodline's segment from WWE SmackDown

On the previous edition of SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell showered praise on The Bloodline's opening segment from this week's SmackDown. He singled out Sami Zayn's promo, in particular, praising him for how believable his words were.

Mantell explained that though Zayn eventually being kicked out of The Bloodline is a foregone conclusion, WWE did a great job of slowly building the narrative.

"Sami Zayn did a great job tonight," Mantell said. "You believed what he's saying because they haven't given you a reason to disbelieve. We all know what's coming, I mean, it's telegraphed its way out. But yet you still believe what he says. He's actually a good interview anyways on his own. Give him something to work with that he can get into, he's into this, the fans are into this and they're really really interested in it."

On the December 30, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns, and Sami Zayn will team up to square off against Kevin Owens and John Cena.

The match is arguably the biggest tag team match of the year due to the presence of The Cenation leader, who would be stepping inside the ring for the first time this calendar year.

