"Cry baby will win", "Most overrated" – WWE fans show no sympathy to 37-year-old star defending his title at Payback amid injury rumors

Wrestling fans turned wild after WWE announced that Seth Rollins would defend his World Heavyweight Championship at Payback 2023 against Shinsuke Nakamura.

On the August 7 episode of Monday Night RAW, the King of Strong Style laid out The Visionary after a match against Judgment Day members. Last week on the red brand, Nakamura confronted the World Heavyweight Champion to address his attack.

The 43-year-old star asserted that he wanted a shot at Rollins' title, as the latter accepted the challenge and told Nakamura to mention a date and place for the bout.

The two men shared a handshake while the King of Strong Style whispered something in the 37-year-old's ear, and the details of the same were revealed on last night's RAW.

Shinsuke Nakamura unveiled that he knew about Seth Rollins' back injury and that Rollins has been putting on a solid face, despite suffering from pain for years. He also called out Rollins for suffering while hugging his wife, Becky Lynch, and picking up his child.

The King of Strong Style vouched to "break" Rollins once and for all and told him "watch his back." WWE then announced that The Visionary will defend his championship against Nakamura at Payback.

Expand Tweet

The wrestling world unsympathetically reacted to Seth Rollins' defending his title despite his back injury at the upcoming premium live event.

Check out the fan reactions below:

A fan called Rollins a "crybaby," stating he would retain his World Heavyweight Championship at Payback.

Expand Tweet

Another fan said the 37-year-old is the "most overrated" WWE Superstar.

Expand Tweet

A user shared that Rollins should have dropped the title to Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2023.

Expand Tweet

A wrestling fan noted that The Visionary could be a part-time champion and be away from the ring to recover.

Expand Tweet

A fan also shared that it's "time for a change" for the WWE Universe to witness a different champion than Rollins.

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins broke into tears following an announcement on WWE RAW

In 2020, The Visionary played a heel persona on World Wrestling Entertainment television. It was also the time when Becky Lynch announced that the couple was expecting their first child.

A recent clip shows that Rollins cried backstage along with Lynch, when the duo made the heartwarming news public on WWE TV.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

The Man is also set to face Hall of Famer Trish Stratus for the third time at the Payback show. Only time will tell if Becky's husband will take some time off to recover fully from his back injury after his title bout against Nakamura.

Do you think Seth Rollins should drop his world heavyweight title to Shinsuke Nakamura? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot