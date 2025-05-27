Current AEW star is not coming back to WWE for one last match later this year, according to Sam Roberts

Many wrestlers have jumped ship from AEW to WWE after Triple H became the head of creative. Wrestling analyst Sam Roberts doesn't see one particular name coming back to their old stomping ground, at least not this year.

Cope, previously known as Edge, left the Stamford-based promotion after his contract expired in September 2023. He didn't waste time joining AEW and has often claimed that his current run would be the last of his career.

On the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts was asked about the possibility of the former Edge returning to face John Cena one last time. The WWE analyst shut down the idea, saying The Rated-R Superstar's AEW contract wouldn't be up until next year.

"Come on, dude. Edge ain't coming. I mean, he's in AEW. I don't know what you like, people bring this up like you could just say, 'Okay, cool. I think MJF is going to be John Cena's final opponent.' If that were to be the case, that'd be great. But, I mean, if his contract is literally up in December, what do you think? His contract's gonna be up, they can bring him back real quick to fight John Cena (...)You know, come on. I just don't think timing is working out for it." (From 1:16:50 to 1:17:18)

You can listen to the full episode below.

Cope opens up about John Cena's WWE retirement tour

In an interview with ScreenRant, Cope recalled his last conversation with John Cena when he was still with WWE. The AEW star also shared his thoughts on The Cenation Leader's decision to retire this year.

"We had talked briefly when he came back, and I was with WWE. He said, 'How are you doing this stuff, man? You're having half an hour matches and stuff,' but we haven't talked about retiring or anything like that. John's thought this through, and he's thought of every scenario and every conceivable direction and all of those things. He's an intelligent man, so I'm sure he's already come to terms, and I think he's been coming to terms with it for a long time. I think it'll be harder for the fan base to come to terms, which usually ends up being the case."

With Cena retiring in December and the former Edge planning to hang up his boots next year, it is unlikely that fans will see the two rekindle their rivalry anytime soon.

