Current AEW star confirms he's never coming back to WWE

A current AEW star has set the record straight on WWE return speculation. Cody Rhodes' brother, Dustin Rhodes, has ruled out a potential return to the Stamford-based promotion.

The Natural has experienced a late-career renaissance since joining All Elite Wrestling in 2019. Dustin Rhodes, at 55, has shown no signs of slowing down. He is a double champion, holding the ROH World Tag Team and Six-Man Tag Team Championships.

Dustin has been vocal about finishing his legendary in-ring career in All Elite Wrestling despite much speculation that he would join his brother Cody in WWE for one last run.

Earlier today, an X user claimed that Dustin Rhodes should return to his old stomping grounds. The Natural flat-out turned down the idea and made it clear that he's happy in AEW.

"No! I am happy where I am at," Dustin wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Dustin Rhodes recently confirmed that he has retired his Goldust character, suggesting that he has no interest in going back to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Will Dustin Rhodes return to WWE someday?

Dustin Rhodes may not want another WWE run, but he deserves to take his rightful place in the Hall of Fame.

Speaking on Rosenberg Wrestling, Cody Rhodes addressed the possibility of inducting Dustin Rhodes into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"Yeah. I would certainly, even if he [Dustin Rhodes] didn't pick me, I would be so excited to be there. He obviously deserves to be in the Hall of Fame, and he meets the criteria to do so,'' Cody said.

The American Nightmare showered praise on his brother and said he was very proud of him.

"Man, the Hall of Fame thing, though. Oh my gosh, I would work on that speech endlessly if given the opportunity, just because somebody who deserves it from a wrestling perspective, but the thing that I'm most proud of him about and forever will be was so many people in the entertainment industry can't get clean; they can't! Never was there a better example of somebody who really just cut it all off. Cut out all that negativity and found this whole new chapter. Even though he's my older brother, I'm very proud of him," he added.

Cody Rhodes will head into WrestleMania 41 as the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion. He will put his title on the line against the man who shook the wrestling world at Elimination Chamber - John Cena.

Will The Cenation Leader win his 17th world title? Only time will tell.

