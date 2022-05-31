"I will never see a guy like that" - Current champion says wrestling needs superstars like Eddie Guerrero (Exclusive)

Reigning Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) National Heavyweight Champion Mahabali Shera was a massive Eddie Guerrero fan back in the day. He feels that the current landscape misses larger-than-life personalities like the late great superstar.

The IMPACT Wrestling star appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, where he opened up about his professional wrestling journey. Shera loved watching the more prominent wrestlers as he looked up to the likes of Triple H, Batista, and Eddie Guerrero.

Here's what Mahabali Shera told Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda's Q&A show:

"Oh yeah, definitely yes. I will never see a guy like that," said Mahabali Shera. "I mean, back in the day, when we used to watch wrestling, Eddie Guerrero, Triple H, all the bigger superstars, you know, like Batista, all the bigger superstars were huge for me." (24:50 - 25:12)

Mahabali Shera is himself a towering individual, and he stressed the importance of having the look of a professional wrestler. The former WWE star said performers need to look the part and be able to attract the crowd's attention even when they are casually walking on the street.

Some of the greatest WWE Superstars had incredible physiques, and Shera, too, advocated the need to have appealing bodies and the charisma to back it up.

"The thing is, they have all the personality, the body, that makes you believe what you're doing. And most people don't understand these days that you have to look like who you are, you know? That's important for me," stated Shera. "Every time I go, you have to look like a wrestler. Make sure when you walk on the street, and people look up to you, 'Oh, he looks like something.'" (25:13 - 25:40)

Mahabali Shera on working with Eddie Guerrero's nephew Chavo Guerrero

Shera was part of TNA/IMPACT Wrestling's highly-publicized Indian project in 2012. The promotion produced a show called "Ring Ka King" for the Indian audience, and Shera competed on the brand as "Mahabali Veera."

The 32-year-old had the opportunity to team up with ex-WWE veteran Chavo Guerrero during the promotion's short run. Shera recalled that Chavo was just as great a human being as the latter's uncle Eddie Guerrero.

"Eddie was a great man. I worked with Chavo Guerrero in Ring ka King," revealed the Indian wrestler. "A little bit, but Chavo Guerrero is a really good guy too." (25:43 - 26:00)

