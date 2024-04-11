Current champion shares heartwarming story about CM Punk

A WWE Superstar has revealed that CM Punk was the first person who greeted them following their championship win at WrestleMania XL.

Bayley battled Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship at The Show of Shows. The Role Model was formerly the leader of Damage CTRL, but the group betrayed her after she won the Women's Royal Rumble.

Bayley picked up the pinfall victory over The Genius of the Sky to become the new champion. She took to her Instagram story today to reveal that Punk was the first superstar to greet her following her title win.

Bayley shares heartfelt post on her Instagram story

CM Punk was not in action at WrestleMania due to a torn triceps suffered during the Men's Royal Rumble match in January. He was on commentary for the World Heavyweight Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins.

Drew McIntyre won the match, but his obsession with CM Punk ended up costing him. He got in Punk's face and taunted him, and The Second City Saint responded with an attack. Damian Priest seized the moment and finally cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become champion.

WWE veteran claims there is no upside to AEW releasing footage of CM Punk and Jack Perry's fight at All In 2023

The wrestling world was captivated following AEW All in 2023 for all of the wrong reasons. Instead of discussing the historic show that took place, most fans were concerned with the backstage drama involving CM Punk and Jack Perry.

AEW President Tony Khan fired CM Punk following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In. Seven months later, the promotion will be airing footage from the altercation tonight on Dynamite. Eric Bischoff reacted to AEW's decision on his 83 Weeks podcast and claimed there was no upside to releasing the footage now.

"This is an emotional reaction that has abolutely no upside (...) There is no upside here. There's nothing that's going to happen that's positive. You're living in the past and reliving an incident that is a reflection on your horrible leadership, and lack of management. Tony (Khan), you created that backstage environment by not being a leader, by not having management in place, by allowing this kind of thing to go on. Because this isn't like the first time and the only time, it's the most bizarre thing," said Bischoff. [From 04:50 - 07:02]

Punk's time in All Elite Wrestling did not go as planned, and it was a disappointment for many fans. It will be interesting to see what the fallout is from AEW airing the backstage All In 2023 footage tonight on Dynamite.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you think AEW should air the footage of CM Punk's fight with Jack Perry? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion