Current star Bronson Reed has one word for former WWE Superstar's debut for rival promotion

WWE star and former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed gave a social media shout-out to Persia Pirotta, who recently debuted for IMPACT Wrestling under her real name, Steph De Lander.

De Lander initially signed with WWE back in 2021 and worked in NXT 2.0. During that time, she regularly appeared on TV and even challenged Toxic Attraction for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Indi Hartwell at the 2022 Vengeance Day special. WWE released the Aussie star later that year.

De Lander is now signed to IMPACT. Fellow Australian Bronson Reed is happy for her. He took to Twitter to simply write her initials shortly after she debuted.

"SDL," he wrote.

Bronson Reed will be challenging for the United States Championship at Elimination Chamber

Bronson Reed returned to WWE back in December 2022. In his time off, he competed for NJPW under the ring name JONAH and even scored a singles victory over top superstar Kazuchika Okada. His first big opportunity came at the Royal Rumble a few weeks ago.

Reed most recently defeated Dolph Ziggler on an episode of RAW to earn himself a spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber match for the United States Championship. Also competing in that bout will be Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Montez Ford, Damian Priest, and the current United States Champion, Austin Theory.

The former NXT North American Champion will be in action next on Monday's RAW, where he will take on Mustafa Ali. The match was made after a backstage segment with Ali that also involved Alpha Academy and Maximum Male Models.

