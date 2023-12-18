WWE champion calls themselves future Hall of Famers after huge win 

WWE continues to entertain fans by taking their shows all around the globe. Apart from three weekly TV shows and the regular PLE events, the company is also holding multiple live events at various locations. After a huge win at one of these shows, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven shared a triumphant message.

WWE held a live show in Rochester, Minnesota, on 17th December. The event was full of incredible action and was main evented by a triple threat match for the WWE Heavyweight Championship between Seth Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Drew McIntyre. The champion retained his title in a thrilling match to close out the show. Elsewhere on the card, Green and Niven got a win over new RAW tag team Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

Thrilled after their win, the champions were understandably in a great mood. They were feeling confident about themselves after the win, and Chelsea even called their tag team future entrants in the prestigious Hall of Fame. The champions then posed with their titles in the clip posted on Instagram. You can take a look at the post below.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven to defend their titles next week on WWE RAW

The victory over Carter and Chance in the non-title match matters even more, considering the two teams will face off on live television once again on the next episode of RAW. The challengers won the opportunity after a win over Natalya and Tegan Nox last week on RAW. The champions will hope for a repeat of the result in their all-important title defense.

With The Judgment Day set to defend their tag team titles against The Creed Brothers on the same show, it is shaping up to be a huge episode of RAW. It’ll be interesting to see whether the company pulls the trigger on a title change on their weekly show.

Do you want to see Chelsea and Piper continue as champions? Let us know in the comments below.