Current WWE champion claims he turned down a fight against Mike Tyson

The WWE Universe is no stranger to Mike Tyson. A top Superstar has just made a bold claim about plans for the boxing legend.

WWE inducted The Baddest Man On The Planet into its Hall of Fame Celebrity Wing as a member of the Class of 2012. Tyson made several appearances for the company and has appeared for AEW in recent years. Netflix recently announced that Tyson will fight Jake Paul on July 20, and this led to speculation on a possible storyline for WrestleMania XL.

Jake's brother is United States Champion Logan Paul. Speaking on his Impaulsive podcast, The Maverick claimed he turned down a fight against Iron Mike.

"I said no to fighting Mike Tyson. I was offered it, but not on Netflix and not for a big a** bag. I’ve been asked, ‘Do you think you could beat Mike Tyson?’ My answer is yes. I just think he’s too old, it’s crazy. He’s senile," Logan said. [H/T to WrestleZone]

It should be noted that Jake has denied his brother's claim. Logan is set to defend his title next at WrestleMania 40 against an opponent to be announced.

Logan Paul is excited about his WWE future

Logan Paul has been with World Wrestling Entertainment for just a few years, and he's already been praised as one of the fastest-rising stars in the business.

The Maverick is the United States Champion, and he just signed a deal for his PRIME energy drink to be the first-ever center-ring sponsor for WWE. Speaking on his Impaulsive podcast, the YouTuber commented on his role with the company and his future with just a few weeks until WrestleMania XL.

"It's gonna be a big WrestleMania. There's not much [else] to say. I am very excited to be a part of the WWE at this time where they're making moves like they did with PRIME in the middle of the ring. They're bringing back some of the biggest superstars they've ever had. I'm kind of finding my voice as a wrestler. I think my ultimate goal would be to turn people who maybe didn't care about it into casual fans," Paul said. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

The Ultimate Influencer was forced to respond to fan backlash over PRIME's new deal with the Stamford-based company. The WrestleMania 40 match for Paul is expected to be confirmed shortly.

