Current WWE Champion fires back at The Rock over Cody Rhodes' 'Girlfriend' remark

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has sent a message following The Rock's recent comments about him.

Ahead of the 2024 Elimination Chamber, The Rock warned Cody Rhodes and his 'little girlfriend' Seth Rollins. He cautioned that if they make any remarks about him during their appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect, he will personally address the situation and take care of them.

The World Heavyweight Champion has countered The Rock's comments with a humorous response. On Twitter, Rollins posted a GIF illustrating an older individual trying to be trendy among younger folks, playfully alluding to The Rock's age.

"How do you do, fellow kids?" the GIF said.

Check out his tweet below:

Seth Rollins recently condemned The Rock's recent actions upon WWE return

Following his entry into TKO's Board of Directors, The Rock returned to WWE to seemingly challenge his cousin Roman Reigns for a dream match at Wrestlemania 40.

However, some fans deemed this unfair to the 2024 Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes, sparking a significant movement on the Internet. The pressure from the fanbase eventually led WWE to reconsider and alter their plans.

In a recent interview, Seth Rollins expressed his opinions on The Rock's comeback, describing the Great One's assertive return as distasteful.

"Now coming back, on the board of directors, like I said man, it feels like gross. I don’t like it. I feel like we gotta do something about it. Just don’t know what that next step is going to be. It’s just what happens when powerful people exert their power. They just think they can do whatever they want & get away with it & that s*cks. It just s*cks. I don’t know any other way to put it. I guess it [resulted] in Cody getting what he wanted. We’ll figure out what’s next for the World Heavyweight title. But Cody said it best, it’s bulls**t. It feels pretty gross to me," Rollins said.

With Roman Reigns set to face Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania 40, the anticipation grows to see what's next for The Rock on his journey towards the grandest event of the year.

