Current WWE champion’s brother mocks John Cena

WWE legend John Cena famously mocked his opponents throughout his decorated career. Now he's getting some of that served back to him as a current WWE champion's brother pokes fun at Big Match John on social media.

The Cenation Leader made several appearances in WWE in 2023. He teamed up with LA Knight to defeat The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jey Uso at Fastlane in October. However, Solo Sikoa would get his revenge the following month at Crown Jewel and decimated the legend in a singles match at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia. Cena has not made another appearance in the company since the devastating loss to Solo Sikoa on November 4.

John Cena appeared on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast today and also met his famous brother, Jake Paul. In a hilarious new video on Jake Paul's Instagram, the 27-year-old poked fun at Cena's "You can't see me" catchphrase and pretended like he could not see the legend upon meeting him. You can check out the hilarious interaction in the post below.

WWE legend John Cena shares his honest opinion of Roman Reigns

John Cena and Roman Reigns have had many battles in the past, but the 46-year-old has grown to respect The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns will be in action this Saturday night at Royal Rumble 2024. The Head of the Table will put the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line in a Fatal 4-Way against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of Superstar Spectacle last year, Cena was asked to give his opinion on Roman Reigns. The veteran praised Reigns and claimed that the Bloodline leader was the greatest superstar of all time.

"In my perspective, I think Roman Reigns is the greatest of all time," Cena replied.

John Cena recently revealed that he wants to wrestle his last match when he is 50 years old. It will be fascinating to see if the veteran shows up as a surprise entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match this Saturday night.

