WWE star and former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar is still riding the high of the moment he got to share with Lucha Libre legend Rey Mysterio.

Escobar and his faction, Legado Del Fantasma, have made quite an impact on the WWE main roster since they were called up in the fall of 2022. The former King Cuerno in Lucha Underground competed against Mysterio, Madcap Moss, and Karrion Kross in a Fatal-Four Way matchup on SmackDown. Moss won the match and will receive a future Intercontinental Title match.

However, Escobar seems to have moved on from the loss thanks to a heartfelt moment he shared with Mysterio after the match. The two men traded their masks as a sign of respect for one another. Escobar recently took to Twitter to write about how the moment was very pure for the Lucha culture.

He commented that the moment was "THC," which stands for Tradition, Heritage, and Culture.

Rey Mysterio recently had an interaction with a group of WWE fans looking for autographs

The former world champion is considered a legend both inside the wrestling business and outside of it, but even he isn't safe from obsessed fans.

Rey Mysterio was recently flogged by a group of fans at the airport, and they asked him to sign a bunch of merchandise for them. Mysterio stated that fans should not be crowding him like that as he tried to board his flight.

A maskless Mysterio then signed an autograph for a fan who stated that he was a huge fan but did not oblige to any other demands.

As of now, there do not appear to be any concrete plans for Rey Mysterio or Santos Escobar for WrestleMania 39. Rey does have an ongoing rivalry with his son, Dominik Mysterio. The veteran has also been at loggerheads with Karrion Kross.

It remains to be seen how the two feuds will culminate heading into WrestleMania.

