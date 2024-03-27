Current WWE star name-drops Dolph Ziggler (Nic Nemeth) as favorite opponent in gimmick match

Nic Nemeth managed to carve out a legacy for himself as Dolph Ziggler in WWE. The Show Off is known for its in-ring work and has also been part of some of the most memorable storylines in the past decade. Most notably, his rivalry with The Miz over the Intercontinental Championship.

So naturally, it's not a surprise that Chad Gable recently gave Ziggler a shoutout for being one of his favorite wrestlers to grapple with during a Royal Rumble match. The other stars he named were Xavier Woods and former WWE Superstar Simon Gotch.

Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Gable revealed that he enjoys working with athletes who have an amateur background. He convinces such opponents to put on a showing and neglect others during the battle royal until they come chasing you.

"Gotch [Simon Gotch] is a funny one, for sure. You know who I’ve had fun with, you can look back and see some of these, is Xavier Woods or Dolph Ziggler."

The former Olympian continued:

"Any Royal Rumble I’ve ever been a part of, I’ve done it, where you find a guy who has an amateur background and you say, ’Whenever we get in there, screw everyone else, we’ll just find each other, and just wrestle.' Shoot around for whatever amount of time we’re allowed to before the carnage and 40 other guys land on you," Gable said. [H/T: Fightful]

Despite failing to become the number-one contender to Gunther's Intercontinental Championship a few weeks ago, Chad Gable still hopes to make it to the match card of WrestleMania XL.

Chad Gable wants to help Sami Zayn dethrone Gunther at WWE WrestleMania

Many fans were very vocal about Chad Gable losing a spot on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The sentiment that reverberated around the WWE Universe was that Sami Zayn robbed Gable of being the one to end The Ring General's historic title reign.

Be that as it may, Coach Gable showed more concern and support to The Underdog from the Underground on RAW this past Monday night. After Sami lost to Bronson Reed, Alpha Academy's leader offered some assistance to get Zayn's strategy right ahead of the sports entertainment spectacular.

WWE has built the upcoming title contest around the angle that nobody is convinced Sami Zayn can dethrone Intercontinental Champion Gunther at the Showcase of Immortals.

