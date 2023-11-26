Current WWE Superstar claims he did the best he could with terrible gimmick

A current WWE Superstar is defending a previous gimmick he pulled off despite a co-worker who apparently does not agree with him.

The mysterious RETRIBUTION faction invaded WWE TV in August 2020 with a strong buzz behind them. The fan feedback eventually veered negative, and the group was done away with less than one year later. The faction featured Brennan Williams as Mace, Shane Thorne as Slapjack, Dijak as T-Bar, Mercedes Martinez as Retaliation, Mia Yim as Reckoning, and Mustafa Ali as their leader.

The September 21st, 2020 edition of RAW featured an in-ring segment with RETRIBUTION in the lead-up to the reveal of their leader. The various members cut promos until they were interrupted by The Hurt Business, which led to the masked invaders losing a six-man main event by DQ.

A clip of the aforementioned segment was shared on X today, and Dijak responded. He acknowledged that T-Bar's look wasn't the best but also bragged about how good his "judge, jury and executioner" promo was.

"Ok so maybe I look like a complete a**hole but you have to admit this promo ate," he wrote.

Yim then responded to Dijak with the "Nope, Nah" GIF that features Mike Epps' Day Day character from the 1995 movie Friday. This was the former Reckoning making it clear that she disagrees with Dijak's self-assessment.

Dijak then responded to her GIF, hoping for a little optimism:

"Michin please we did our best! 😭," he wrote.

Michin of The O.C. then ended the exchange by finally agreeing with the NXT Superstar:

RETRIBUTION's run ended at WWE Fastlane in March 2021 as T-Bar and Mace turned on their leader. It's interesting to note that Dijak and Yim are the only members currently employed by WWE.

WWE's former RETRIBUTION leader headed to AEW?

Mustafa Ali eventually ended up in NXT after the fall of RETRIBUTION, and it looked like he was in line for a run with the North American Championship until WWE shockingly released him on September 21st, along with other budget cuts.

The 37-year-old is still under a 90-day non-compete clause with WWE, so he is unable to sign with a rival promotion until late December. After it was reported that Ali's release "ruffled serious feathers" in the company, he announced that the "MUSTAFA ALI x WORLD TOUR" was being put together for his post-WWE career.

Vince Russo discussed Ali on The Wrestling Outlaws via Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge and predicted a job with AEW for the high-flyer.

"Here's the thing, let's be honest about Mustafa Ali. This is a dude that wants to be a great wrestler. That's what he wants his gimmick to be, he's a great wrestler. Bro, he's going to be the first one hired by AEW. There is absolutely zero doubt in my mind, he is tailor-made for that. He can just go there and do all the high-spots and wrestle, and everyone will love him and you don't have to worry about a character. He's going to be the first one to get hired," Russo said.

It was just revealed that Bryan Danielson wants to bring Ali to AEW, which is something we took a look at here on Sportskeeda Wrestling this week.

What did you think of RETRIBUTION? Do you think Mustafa Ali would succeed in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

