Current WWE Superstar comments on Randy Orton/MGK controversy

The WWE Universe is buzzing in a major way over an alleged backstage incident between Randy Orton and MGK. There has been conflicting information coming out from various sides, and now a veteran superstar has weighed in with a very clear statement on Orton's reputation. The blunt observation could explain why the incident did not happen as the rapper and former RAW guest star told it.

Machine Gun Kelly accompanied fellow hometown star Logan Paul to the ring at SummerSlam in Cleveland, Ohio earlier this month. Despite an attempted assist, Paul dropped the United States Championship to LA Knight at The Biggest Event of The Summer. Orton was not part of the card, but he was present at the premium live event, and this was of note to MGK due to heat between the two after the former WWE Champion previously took a friendly jab at the Grammy-nominated artist.

MGK went on Logan's ImPualsive podcast this week and claimed he and Orton had an altercation backstage at Cleveland Browns Stadium during SummerSlam. Grayson Waller chimed in and jokingly alleged that the 34-year-old singer-songwriter took The Viper down, put him in a headlock, and then finished him with a dreaded noogie.

The Apex Predator's backstage reputation has varied over the years, but the third-generation superstar is widely respected. He has gone from being WWE's locker room troublemaker to an incredible leader. Xavier Woods echoed similar sentiments on X/Twitter today in response to the Orton - MGK controversy. The 19-year industry veteran spoke to why no one would actually curse The Viper to his face.

"If I know one thing about @RandyOrton - if someone was to actually curse him to his face then that person would no longer have the ability to tell that story," Xavier Woods wrote.

Orton has not publicly responded to the nod from Woods as of this writing. The 24-year industry veteran is set to challenge World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WWE Bash in Berlin this Saturday.

Potential WWE Bash in Berlin spoiler on Randy Orton vs. Gunther

WWE will present its inaugural Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event this Saturday from Uber Arena in the German capital. The go-home SmackDown will be held the night before at the same venue.

Bash in Berlin is expected to be headlined by the World Heavyweight Championship match, which will see Gunther defend against Randy Orton. The latest betting odds from BetOnline.ag have The Ring General the favorite to retain over Orton at -5000.

Per the stipulation, The Legend Killer will be sent to the RAW roster if he becomes champion on Saturday, while The Ring General will officially go to SmackDown. Gunther is currently a RAW Superstar, while Orton is on the SmackDown roster.

