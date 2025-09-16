Jey Uso has been one of the most popular WWE stars ever since he became a singles star. The former World Heavyweight Champion is extremely over with the crowd and always draws a huge reaction every time he shows up on screen. However, he has started showing signs of turning heel since last week.

Ad

During last week's episode of WWE RAW, Jey was speaking like Roman Reigns during a backstage segment and ended the show by spearing LA Knight out of nowhere. On this week's episode, he was once again talking to Jimmy backstage, where his words sounded like those of a heel, but there was something else noticeable about his promo.

The 2025 Royal Rumble winner fumbled in his promo a couple of times while talking to his brother, and this was caught by veteran writer Vince Russo. He addressed the segment on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he stated he would've cut the segment right there and would've reshot it if he were in charge.

Ad

Trending

"I did this. And the number one thing is to always protect the talent. You always want them to look like stars. You always want them to look good. Bro, Jey fumbled a couple of times during his promo. Bro, I'm doing that as soon as he fumbles. Cut. Do it again. As soon as he fumbles, you're doing [it again], that would have never made air. Why is that making air, man?" Russo said.

Ad

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Ad

The Usos are set to take on The Brons of The Vision at Wrestlepalzooa this weekend. This marks their first tag team match together at any WWE PLE since 2023's Money in the Bank event, where they defeated the team of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa during the Bloodline Civil War.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More