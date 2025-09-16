Jey Uso has been one of the most popular WWE stars ever since he became a singles star. The former World Heavyweight Champion is extremely over with the crowd and always draws a huge reaction every time he shows up on screen. However, he has started showing signs of turning heel since last week.
During last week's episode of WWE RAW, Jey was speaking like Roman Reigns during a backstage segment and ended the show by spearing LA Knight out of nowhere. On this week's episode, he was once again talking to Jimmy backstage, where his words sounded like those of a heel, but there was something else noticeable about his promo.
The 2025 Royal Rumble winner fumbled in his promo a couple of times while talking to his brother, and this was caught by veteran writer Vince Russo. He addressed the segment on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he stated he would've cut the segment right there and would've reshot it if he were in charge.
"I did this. And the number one thing is to always protect the talent. You always want them to look like stars. You always want them to look good. Bro, Jey fumbled a couple of times during his promo. Bro, I'm doing that as soon as he fumbles. Cut. Do it again. As soon as he fumbles, you're doing [it again], that would have never made air. Why is that making air, man?" Russo said.
The Usos are set to take on The Brons of The Vision at Wrestlepalzooa this weekend. This marks their first tag team match together at any WWE PLE since 2023's Money in the Bank event, where they defeated the team of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa during the Bloodline Civil War.
