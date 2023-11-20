Damage CTRL member makes bold claim ahead of Survivor Series

A member of Damage CTRL has delivered a warning ahead of WWE Survivor Series.

Iyo Sky defended the WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel on November 4. Bayley was ringside for the match and kept interfering but The EST wouldn't stay down. Kairi Sane then made her shocking return and attacked Belair.

Sky capitalized on the attack and retained the title. Sane and Sky then posed together after the match as Bayley looked confused outside the ring. Asuka also elected to join the heel faction on a recent edition of SmackDown. As of now, Damage CTRL is scheduled to battle Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch in a WarGames match at Survivor Series later this month.

Ahead of Survivor Series, Iyo Sky shared a new video on her Instagram stories before making her entrance at a live event. Bayley claimed their opponents are not ready for the WarGames match and you can check out Sky's Instagram story by clicking here.

"Getting ready for WarGames. They ain't ready. Bianca and Charlotte ain't ready," said Bayley.

Bayley and Iyo Sky send warning ahead of Survivor Series.

WWE NXT star claims Damage CTRL's Bayley is like her big sister

Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez recently praised Bayley and noted that it was amazing to get the opportunity to learn from her.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Roxanne Perez noted that she got to spend some time with the leader of Damage CTRL while the veteran was rehabbing from injury at the WWE Performance Center.

Perez also stated that she took a photo with Bayley when she was younger and told the SmackDown star that she would be a superstar one day. The 22-year-old said that Bayley was shocked to be working with people she inspired, and added that she views the Damage CTRL member as a big sister.

"So when she came to rehab, and I showed her that, and she was like, 'Wow, this is amazing to see.' I don't think she expected to work with people she inspired. So to be able to learn from her and get so much advice. She's like a big sister, so she's awesome," added Perez. (5:31 - 6:21)

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Damage CTRL appeared to be falling apart after Iyo Sky won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match but that is no longer the case. It will be interesting to see which team emerges victorious at WWE Survivor Series on November 25.

Do you think Bayley will eventually be kicked out of the faction? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

