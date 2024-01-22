Damage CTRL member sends warning to Rhea Ripley ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

A member of Damage CTRL has delivered a warning to Rhea Ripley ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

This week's episodes of RAW, NXT, and SmackDown are the final shows ahead of Royal Rumble 2024 at Tropicana Field in Florida this Saturday night. The anticipation for the premium live event on January 27 is off the charts, and several superstars have already declared for the Royal Rumble matches this weekend.

CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Shinsuke Nakamura have declared for the Men's Royal Rumble. Becky Lynch, Bayley, Bianca Belair, and many more stars will be in action in the Women's Royal Rumble match this weekend.

The Role Model has made it known that she wants to take the Women's World Championship from The Eradicator and took a shot at her this week on social media.

Bayley took to her Instagram story today to share a video of her eliminating Rhea Ripley during a previous Royal Rumble bout and added the caption, "Oh Mami." Ripley won last year's Women's Royal Rumble match after being the first entrant and defeated Charlotte Flair to become champion at WrestleMania 39.

Bayley sends warning to Ripley on Instagram

Rhea Ripley is not worried about who she faces at WWE WrestleMania

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is not concerned about who her opponent will be at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta last year, The Judgment Day member revealed that she does not care who wins the Women's Royal Rumble match. Rhea Ripley added that if the winner chooses to face her at WrestleMania, they are destined to lose the bout.

"I'm not sure who's gonna win it," Ripley said. "To be honest, I don't really care who's gonna win it because if they make the dumb decision of facing me, they just wasted their WrestleMania title shot. They threw it in the bin because they're gonna lose. You know why? Mami's always on top at the end of the day. Mami's a winner. Mami holds the gold for a reason. If they choose me at WrestleMania, they're destined to lose. That's it, I don't care who it is," said Rhea Ripley. [From 07:33 – 08:10]

Lately, there has been friction between Bayley and her stablemates in Damage CTRL. It will be interesting to see if the 34-year-old can back up her words and win the Women's Royal Rumble match this weekend.

