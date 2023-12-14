Damian Priest, Chelsea Green, and several more WWE Superstars react to 35-year-old's revealing update

Current WWE RAW Superstars Damian Priest, Chelsea Green, and more stars have reacted to a 35-year-old's revealing update.

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor are set to defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Creed Brothers on next week's episode of RAW. Brutus Creed and Julius Creed. recently won a Tag Team Turmoil match on the red brand to earn the title shot.

Rhea Ripley successfully defended the Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark at Survivor Series. She followed it up with an impressive victory over Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri this past Monday night on the red brand. The Eradicator has an on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio but has also been seen flirting with Cathy Kelley and Samantha Irvin.

SmackDown interviewer Cathy Kelley took to Instagram today to share a "revealing" update. She shared a photograph with Santa Claus and several others in a stunning dress, as seen in her post below.

"But I thought my presence was the gift 🎁🎅🏽," she wrote.

Damian Priest, Chelsea Green, Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez, and more stars liked Cathy Kelley's post. Megan Morant, media personality Nicole Behnam, and referee Aja Smith have commented on the post as well.

Stars react to Kelley's post on Instagram.

Vince Russo criticizes WWE's booking of Damian Priest

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently criticized the company's booking of the Money in the Bank winner as of late.

The Archer of Infamy won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match on July 1 but has not had much success as a singles star. The 41-year-old lost to Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, and then The American Nightmare pinned him once again during the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo criticized WWE for how they have booked Priest. Russo stated that Priest's having the Money in the Bank briefcase has become an afterthought, and he would make it a prominent part of WWE RAW every week.

"It’s so obvious they [WWE] don’t have a clue to what they're doing. Correct me if I’m wrong, does Damian Priest still have Money in the Bank? We’re not talking about that at all. Here’s what you got to do... Damian Priest has Money in the Bank. He is on color commentary for the match because after these two kill each other, I am going to cash in Money in the Bank, right? [...] Then have McIntyre lay both of them out like he did and have Damian Priest roll the dead body in the ring and tell the ref. That’s how you do stuff."

Expand Tweet

The Judgment Day has fallen on some hard times as of late. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Priest and the heel faction on the road to WrestleMania 40.

Who is your favorite backstage interviewer in wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.