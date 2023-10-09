Damian Priest made a "stupid" move at WWE Fastlane, believes wrestling veteran

The Judgment Day dropped the Undisputed Tag Team Championship to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at WWE Fastlane. All the wrestlers involved worked a fantastic opening match Saturday night.

The show's main event featured another visually striking Last Man Standing bout pitting World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura. The Visionary retained his title after a near half-hour contest.

Dave Meltzer discussed The Judgment Day's potential split after what transpired in the show's opener on the Wrestling Observer Radio. The veteran felt Priest deciding not to cash-in or even try in the main event was a "stupid" move though.

"The blow up is still some time to come, I don't think it's happening this week," Meltzer felt about The Judgment Day's split. "One of the things is that before they do the split in The Judgment Day, [Damian] Priest has to fail in the cash-in. So that hasn't happened. I mean, he'll probably get mad because she [Rhea Ripley] didn't want him to cash-in, especially when it's a Last Man Standing, which is actually quite stupid if you think about it," he added.

Damian Priest claimed not long ago that he doesn't mind Seth Rollins being champion until he decides when it's time for him to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract. Read more here.

Sean Waltman feels Damian Priest has all the tools to become a top WWE Superstar

While doing an interview for Fightful, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman, fka X-Pac, recently spoke in favor of The Archer of Infamy. According to the Attitude Era superstar, Priest would have been a fitting addition to D-Generation X, or even nWo. He claimed that he is a "big supporter" of The Judgment Day star:

"I’m a big supporter of Damian Priest. He’s been one of my draft picks, as Scott Hall used to say, since before he even got into the WWE. Especially after he got signed by them and started really putting in all the work. He’s got that Money in the Bank briefcase now. Anyways, he’d look sweet in nWo shirt on or DX." [H/T: Fightful]

While Priest has a guaranteed shot at Seth's world title, the WWE fanbase are hoping to witness three blockbuster showdowns involving the latter. Interestingly, they are all ghosts from The Visionary's past. Check it out here.

When do you think Damian Priest will cash-in his Money in the Bank contract? Sound off in the comments section below.

When using quotes from this article, give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and credit Wrestling Observer.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.