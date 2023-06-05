Damian Priest sends bold three-word message to Seth Rollins ahead of WWE RAW

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest has delivered a bold message to World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins ahead of their title match on WWE RAW.

Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles in the finals of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia to capture the title. The Visionary has vowed to be a fighting champion on WWE RAW and issued an Open Challenge for tomorrow night's edition of the red brand.

Damian Priest quickly accepted the challenge, and the former United States Champion is looking to make Seth's reign as World Heavyweight Champion a short one when the two clash tomorrow night on the red brand. Ahead of the massive title match, Damian took to Twitter to deliver a three-word message to Rollins.

"I will rise! #WWERaw #AndNew," he tweeted.

Rhea Ripley reacts to Damian Priest getting a title shot on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley is fired up that her fellow stablemate is getting a title match tomorrow night on RAW.

Ripley has been the most successful member of The Judgment Day as of late. She defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship and successfully defended it last month against Zelina Vega at Backlash in Puerto Rico. Rhea's dominance continued at Night of Champions when she defeated Natalya in a little over a minute.

Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor both lost at WrestleMania 39, while Damian Priest was left off of the card entirely. The 40-year-old superstar competed in a marquee match against Bad Bunny at WWE Backlash but lost to the popular musician.

However, Priest has another chance to win a big match tomorrow night on RAW, and Rhea Ripley is pumped for the World Heavyweight Championship match.

"LETS GOOOO!!! 🔥⚖️," tweeted Rhea Ripley.

Priest has held the United States Championship once and is a former North American Champion during his time in NXT. Only time will tell if the veteran can pull off the upset and capture the World Heavyweight Championship from The Visionary tomorrow night on RAW.

