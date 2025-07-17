Damian Priest sends a message to Seth Rollins amid WWE injury rumors

Seth Rollins' knee injury has been a major talking point since WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. In a recent interview, Damian Priest wished his former World Heavyweight Championship rival a speedy recovery.
On July 12, Rollins lost in surprisingly clean fashion against LA Knight shortly after his knee appeared to buckle. The injury looked legitimate at first, sparking fears the Men's Money in the Bank winner could be sidelined for several months. However, it has also been suggested that the knee issue could be part of a storyline.
Asked about Rollins' setback, Priest told TMZ Sports that he has not contacted The Visionary since the injury occurred:
"I haven't spoken to him. Usually, when it comes to stuff like that we try to give each other some space because we know we're getting bombarded. It s*cks. It's part of the game. We all have to deal with that at some point, but he'll be fine and he'll be back and he'll be who he is." [1:05 – 1:18]
Speaking directly to the camera, Priest also made it clear how much WWE needs Rollins on the roster:
"Get well soon, brother. We need you." [1:23 – 1:25]
In 2015, Seth Rollins relinquished the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after tearing his ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a match against Kane. He also reinjured his knee in the build-up to his WrestleMania 33 bout with Triple H in 2017.
What Seth Rollins said about his WWE injury
On July 16, Seth Rollins discussed his Saturday Night's Main Event injury scare during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.
The 39-year-old said he is "mentally in such a different place" than when he injured his knee in 2015. He also claimed to be "comfortable" knowing he has to step away from wrestling to let the injury heal.
Rollins went on to confirm he expects to be out of action for an extended period of time.
