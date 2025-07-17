Damian Priest sends a message to Seth Rollins amid WWE injury rumors

Seth Rollins' knee injury has been a major talking point since WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. In a recent interview, Damian Priest wished his former World Heavyweight Championship rival a speedy recovery.

Ad

On July 12, Rollins lost in surprisingly clean fashion against LA Knight shortly after his knee appeared to buckle. The injury looked legitimate at first, sparking fears the Men's Money in the Bank winner could be sidelined for several months. However, it has also been suggested that the knee issue could be part of a storyline.

Asked about Rollins' setback, Priest told TMZ Sports that he has not contacted The Visionary since the injury occurred:

Ad

Trending

"I haven't spoken to him. Usually, when it comes to stuff like that we try to give each other some space because we know we're getting bombarded. It s*cks. It's part of the game. We all have to deal with that at some point, but he'll be fine and he'll be back and he'll be who he is." [1:05 – 1:18]

Ad

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Speaking directly to the camera, Priest also made it clear how much WWE needs Rollins on the roster:

"Get well soon, brother. We need you." [1:23 – 1:25]

Ad

In 2015, Seth Rollins relinquished the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after tearing his ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a match against Kane. He also reinjured his knee in the build-up to his WrestleMania 33 bout with Triple H in 2017.

What Seth Rollins said about his WWE injury

On July 16, Seth Rollins discussed his Saturday Night's Main Event injury scare during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

Ad

The 39-year-old said he is "mentally in such a different place" than when he injured his knee in 2015. He also claimed to be "comfortable" knowing he has to step away from wrestling to let the injury heal.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rollins went on to confirm he expects to be out of action for an extended period of time.

Please credit TMZ Sports and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use Damian Priest's quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE