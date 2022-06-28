Released WWE Superstar on why he supported Sasha Banks following walkout

Sasha Banks found support in FTR's Dax Harwood after walking out of WWE.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were granted their WWE releases back in 2020 after reportedly agreeing to sign some trademarked names over to the company. They showed up in All Elite Wrestling later that summer, and the rest is history.

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE before an episode of Monday Night RAW. Harwood voiced his support for The Boss on social media. Tweeting out:

"Always, always, ALWAYS stand up for what you believe in. F**king ALWAYS!!!"

FTR's Dax Harwood recently sat down with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post to discuss the tweet in question and why he voiced his support for Sasha Banks. Harwood explained that, in a way, FTR did the same thing and got a lot of grief from fans online for it and wanted to show support for his friend.

“Cash and I did the same thing and a lot of fans for some reason had decided that we were crybabies and we whined and we should have just done our job and shut up,” Dax Harwood said. “And that’s hard to read every single day, especially when all we’re trying to do is make wrestling better, make tag team wrestling better, but also to make ourselves better and make our legacy even better.” [H/T New York Post]

Many fans want to see Sasha Banks in All Elite Wrestling

It has been reported that Sasha Banks' lawyers have gotten The Boss her release from WWE, but that has yet to be 100% confirmed.

If that's true and she's free and clear to go elsewhere, many fans want to see her make the jump to All Elite Wrestling.

Dax Harwood further elaborated on how he understood what Banks has been going through and why he showed her support in this very uncertain time:

“I know exactly what she’s going through, what she’s feeling.” Dax Harwood said. “And she probably was feeling that ‘I don’t feel respected and I could be doing way more and if I continue to stick around I’m going to continue to get pushed to the side.’ And it’s in the contract, just like we are and we still are. We have the option to find other work. And for fans to s—t on her, or s—t on us, because we want better for ourselves and tell us just to shut up and take the money, man that’s hard to read every day so that’s why I wanted to show that support to her.”

Mercedes Varnado @SashaBanksWWE

That I’m taking it personal Believe this timeThat I’m taking it personal Believe this time That I’m taking it personal ⭐️ https://t.co/4LuSgUMSRy

Whether Banks ends up in All Elite Wrestling, Japan, Hollywood, or a mix of all three is anybody's guess. But the idea that Banks will get to continue her professional wrestling career on her terms is a very exciting idea that we might get to see play out in the months ahead.

