WWE's rumoured condition to grant The Revival their release revealed

Vince McMahon and The Revival

After months and months of speculation, WWE released former NXT, SmackDown and RAW Tag Team champions, The Revival. Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson were released at the start of April, before the numerous Superstars that were released a little later.

Now, some details have been revealed about how the duo got out of their WWE contracts. According to Fightful, Dawson's contract was to come to an end in April, while Wilder's was for a few months later in June. But the report says that WWE were to add some more days to the former's contract, which would have seen his contract expire sometime after Wilder's in WWE.

WWE reportedly agreed to let the duo leave the company if they agreed to hand over a few of their trademarks which they had acquired over the years. WWE and The Revival were reportedly negotiating for quite some time before they came to an agreement over the tag team's release.

Here's what Fightful Select have reported about the WWE's conditions over The Revival's release:

"WWE gave The Revival an out if the duo signed over a number of trademarks that Wheeler and Harwood spent their own money to acquire. The release was finalized shortly before the announcement was made publicly, but both sides had actually been working on it for quite a while."

The Revival after leaving WWE

Since their release from WWE in April, there have been rumours of them joining AEW. The duo, who now go by the names Cash Wheeler (Dash Wilder) and Dax Harwood (Scott Dawson), have begun to sell merchandise that directly takes a shot at WWE.

The Young Bucks, through their YouTube channel, also teased The Revival moving to AEW. And it seems like the released duo will also have a new tag team name soon.