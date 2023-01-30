"Dead weight" - Solo Sikoa breaks silence after top star's actions against The Bloodline 

Bloodline member Solo Sikoa broke his silence after Sami Zayn betrayed the faction at WWE Royal Rumble.

The 38-year-old star made a bold choice by deciding to hit Roman Reigns with a steel chair and finally turning his back on The Head of the Table. Zayn's actions led to The Bloodline completely destroying him.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Solo sent a two-word message to Zayn, labeling him as a "dead weight."

Solo has been loyal to The Tribal Chief since making his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle. He assisted The Tribal Chief in retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre in Cardiff, Wales.

The Enforcer of The Bloodline was sent by the elders and almost dispatched Zayn on RAW XXX following orders from The Tribal Chief.

What was Jey Uso's latest message to Solo Sikoa?

At the Royal Rumble 2023, The Bloodline saga took a massive turn following Sami Zayn's betrayal. However, another major story that developed from the same angle was Jey Uso walking out on his family.

On the 30th anniversary episode of RAW, Jey also prevented Solo Sikoa from taking out Zayn. He took to Instagram to send a one-word message to his brother. Jey wrote:

"Chill."

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse The inevitable Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso trilogy is going to be special. The inevitable Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso trilogy is going to be special. https://t.co/3LH7I8lK7X

Following Jey's actions at the Royal Rumble, he took to Instagram to make a major statement. The Tag Team Champion claimed that he was out of The Bloodline, courtesy of his latest social media post.

He even took to his Instagram story to seemingly challenge Roman Reigns to yet another match. Jey and Reigns have previously crossed paths on numerous occasions, including their Hell in a Cell showdown a couple of years ago.

It remains to be seen if Jey is actually walking out of The Bloodline or if he is going to swerve fans by betraying Zayn.

