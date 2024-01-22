“DELETE THIS!!!” - Former champion sends bold order ahead of WWE RAW

A WWE Superstar has made an interesting demand ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

This week's edition of the red brand will air live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are set to have a face-to-face tomorrow night on the final edition of RAW before Royal Rumble 2024. The two former AEW stars have both declared for the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27. Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble last year but came up short against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Chelsea Green returned to the promotion during last year's Women's Royal Rumble match and was immediately eliminated by Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator went on to win the Women's Royal Rumble and defeated Charlotte Flair to become champion. She is still the reigning Women's World Champion on WWE RAW.

Ahead of tomorrow night's show, Chelsea Green has thrown another tantrum on social media. The former Women's Tag Team Champion has demanded that a fan delete a post featuring a photo of Asuka blowing myst in her face.

"DELETE THIS!!!," she wrote.

Former WWE writer disappointed with how Chelsea Green and Piper Niven have been booked on RAW

Vince Russo is not happy with how Chelsea Green and Piper Niven have been booked on WWE RAW after losing the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven had an impressive run as Women's Tag Team Champions before losing the titles to Kayden Carter and Katanca Chance on the December 18, 2023 edition of WWE RAW. The former champions have not won a match since losing the titles.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo criticized the promotion's booking of Green and Niven. He noted that Green is a great talent but the company has been having her lose matches every week on RAW.

"She [Green] is a great talent, bro, a very good talent, and now, they lost the tag team title, so now we're gonna beat them every week, and I'm gonna go back to the same thing you know (...) [Kayden] Carter and [Katana] Chance are more important than Piper Niven and Chelsea Green and so I guess Candice and Indi are now?" said Russo. (25:55 - 26:15)

Chelsea Green originally won the Women's Tag Team Titles with Sonya Deville on the July 17, 2023 edition of WWE RAW. However, Deville went down with a torn ACL and Piper Niven named herself as her replacement. The unlikely duo put together an impressive reign as Women's Tag Team Champions before dropping the titles last month. Only time will tell if they will get another shot at the titles in 2024.

