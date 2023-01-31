Details on how WWE protected current champion in Royal Rumble match - Reports

WWE Royal Rumble aired this past Saturday night, and the card for WrestleMania 39 is starting to take shape.

Rhea Ripley won the Women's Royal Rumble match to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 39. She has not announced which championship she will be going after at the promotion's biggest show of the year. Bianca Belair is the current RAW Women's Champion and easily defeated Alexa Bliss at the Royal Rumble to retain the title.

Rhea and Bianca were the final two superstars in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match and Belair emerged victorious. The EST captured the RAW Women's Championship from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 and nobody has come close to taking the title from her ever since.

Charlotte Flair is the current SmackDown Women's Champion after she defeated Ronda Rousey in an impromptu match on the final episode of the blue brand in 2022. Ripley could look to avenge her loss to The Queen at WrestleMania 36 following her Royal Rumble victory over the weekend.

Another current champion made an appearance during the Women's Royal Rumble match but lasted less than five minutes. NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez entered the match at #8 but was quickly eliminated by Damage CTRL.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez noted that WWE wanted to protect the 21-year-old ahead of her title match this Saturday at NXT Vengeance Day on February 4th. Bryan may have accidentally claimed that there was a title match tomorrow night at NXT and was most likely referring to the Triple Threat match this Saturday at the premium live event.

"The explanation was, 'Well, she has a title match on Tuesday. We wanted to make sure she didn't get hurt'," said Brian Alvarez. [H/T: WrestlingNews]

Roxanne Perez sends a message to Damage CTRL after WWE Royal Rumble elimination

Roxanne Perez is just at the beginning of her WWE career but has already accomplished a lot.

She put an end to Mandy Rose's incredible reign as NXT Women's Champion at 413 days and now has a tall task ahead of her this Saturday night at Vengeance Day. The 21-year-old is set to defend the title against Mandy's former Toxic Attraction stablemates, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, in a Triple Threat match.

After being eliminated by Damage CTRL, Perez took to Twitter to send a message to Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. She asked the evil group to stop killing her dreams in the company.

"Stop killing my dreams @itsBayleyWWE @ImKingKota @Iyo_SkyWWE," tweeted Roxanne Perez.

Roxanne appears to be well on her way to a great career in the company. Time will tell when the 21-year-old will get the call to become a part of the main roster.

How long do you think Roxanne Perez will be in NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes