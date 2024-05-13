Dexter Lumis shows off dramatic body transformation ahead of potential WWE return

WWE Superstar Dexter Lumis has taken to social media to show off his physique today. The popular star has not wrestled a match since May 29, 2023.

The 40-year-old is a very unique character in professional wrestling but has not been featured on WWE television in some time. He was released in April 2022 but returned to the promotion later that year. Lumis shared an image on his official Instagram account and looks to be in great shape. You can check out Lumis' Instagram story by clicking here.

Lumis shares new photo on Instagram.

Dexter Lumis has not competed in the promotion since his victory over Alpha Academy's Akira Tozawa last year. He has appeared on television outside of the company and has been featured in the Tacoma FD comedy series.

Former WWE writer suggests Dexter Lumis could return to the company in a new faction

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo suggested an interesting storyline for Dexter Lumis last year and said it would have been great to see him aligned with a former NXT Champion in a new faction.

Speaking on an edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show last year, Russo suggested Lumis and Ciampa could have worked well together. He noted that the two stars could have portrayed "killers for hire" and be superstars who only wanted to inflict pain on their opponents.

"Do you know what really could have worked? I read a little snippet today, I didn't care enough to read into it, but they are totally getting away from the Dexter Lumis gimmick, who [sic] we haven't seen for years. Bro, Dexter Lumis and the Sicilian Psychopath [Ciampa] would have been money together," felt Russo. "They could have been like killers for hire. You know what I'm saying? They just want to inflict pain; there doesn't have to be a reason." [26:00 - 27:00]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Dexter Lumis spent some time stalking former WWE Champion The Miz on the main roster in 2022 before his hiatus from the company. It will be interesting to see when the 40-year-old returns to WWE programming again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback