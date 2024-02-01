"Did my boy dirty," "Seth is having a bad week" - WWE Universe reacts to unfortunate Seth Rollins update

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently suffered a huge blow in the form of an unfortunate update regarding a project outside of the Stamford-based company. This was news coming out that his role in the new Captain America movie being cut in reshoots.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins confronted the Men's Royal Rumble Match winner, Cody Rhodes. The Visionary tried to convince The American Nightmare to choose him as an opponent instead of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. The 37-year-old wanted to defend his title at The Show of Shows despite his current injury.

On the January 22 edition of the red brand, the World Heavyweight Champion revealed that he had suffered a grade two MCL tear, along with a partially torn meniscus, during his title defense against Jinder Mahal. He further stated he would be out of action for some time. However, he is hopeful of making it to The Show of Shows later this year.

Seth Rollins was supposed to make an appearance in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World movie as a part of The Serpent Society. However, Marvel Insider CanWeGetSomeToast recently revealed that the group of villains had been removed from the film during reshoots. Being part of a Captain America film would have been a great deal as an actor for the WWE Superstar.

The WWE Universe was not amused with the unfortunate news. Several fans expressed their disappointment regarding the same on Twitter.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle opens up on his feud with Seth Rollins

Matt Riddle was involved in a heated rivalry with the former member of The Shield in 2022 that got a bit too personal. During one of the segments, Rollins called the Original Bro a 'bad father.'

During his recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Riddle revealed that the entire segment was pre-planned, and the two had talked about it beforehand:

"So they paired us up together, but we didn't want to be just two good wrestlers just wrestling. We wanted to make this good. And Seth doesn't want anything to just be short-lived. Seth knows how talented I was as well. So that's what we were trying to do. And we were talking about talking trash. I was like, 'Well, honestly, what you should say to me, because I know everybody's jaws will drop, you should just call me a deadbeat dad! That's why your wife left you, took your kids.' I suggested it," he said.

While Seth Rollins is still the World Heavyweight Champion on WWE RAW, his year hasn't exactly kicked off in the best way possible, with a knee injury sustained on the red brand and this update about his movie appearance. Surely, his year can only get better going forward.

What are your thoughts on the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle? Sound off in the comments section below.

