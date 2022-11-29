"Didn't see it coming"- Twitter erupts over the possibility of former rivals reuniting to face The Bloodline members at WWE WrestleMania 39

Twitter erupted in the aftermatch of WWE Survivor Series 2022 when reports suggested that Bloodline members the Usos could face a reunited Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at next year's WrestleMania.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens enjoy a long and storied history against each other. Their first singles match against each other came way back in 2003. Since then, up until 2012, they have faced each other in singles competition a whopping 19 times. Arguably their greatest singles match came at ROH Final Battle 2012 in a ladder match for the Ring of Honor World Championship.

Since joining WWE, their rivalry has ignited many times. Owens defeated Zayn to capture the NXT Championship in 2015. On the main roster, they have feuded consistently. Their last match came in 2021, with Owens winning a Money In The Bank Qualifying Last Man Standing match.

At Survivor Series, Owens and Zayn stood across from each other once again, with the latter a part of WWE's most dominant faction, the Bloodline. This time it was Zayn who came out on top by low-blowing Owens and hitting him with a Helluva Kick. Jey Uso finished the match with a frog splash and pinned KO for the win.

However, despite another twist in their long tale, there are reports that the former rivals could actually reunite by WrestleMania 39 to take on the Bloodline members. Fans erupted on Twitter at the potential clash.

Henry Weiner @HenryMrwfriot @WrestleFeatures Cant wait for this. I can't remember last time tag titles has had such a build to the match like this. Having owens and sami win world tag titles in one of the biggest mania ever will be amazing @WrestleFeatures Cant wait for this. I can't remember last time tag titles has had such a build to the match like this. Having owens and sami win world tag titles in one of the biggest mania ever will be amazing

Cal Bentley @CalBentley21 🤷🏻‍♂️ @WrestleFeatures Sami needs to go back to that hair style again!! And shave the beard off or cut it he looks homeless🤷🏻‍♂️ @WrestleFeatures Sami needs to go back to that hair style again!! And shave the beard off or cut it he looks homeless 😂🤷🏻‍♂️

Stephen @stephennn477 @WrestleFeatures Should really happen at elimination chamber, isn’t it in Canada? @WrestleFeatures Should really happen at elimination chamber, isn’t it in Canada?

Chris Amos @ChrisAmos717 @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero Amazing that on November 28, 2022 the face and most over person in all of WWE is Sami Zayn, WOW! @Wrestle_buddy @NewsXero Amazing that on November 28, 2022 the face and most over person in all of WWE is Sami Zayn, WOW!

Drew McIntyre talked about forming an army in WWE to counter the Bloodline

Prior to the WarGames match at Survivor Series, Drew McIntyre spoke to CricketNext, where the Scottish Warrior said he would probably form an army of his own against the Bloodline.

"It's been a very long time since someone else has had those titles and quite frankly, now I realize, after Clash at the Castle, where he [Roman Reigns] introduced Solo Sikoa to make sure I didn't beat Roman, I'm probably gonna have to look at forming an army of my own because right now they're probably the most dominant faction of all time," McIntyre said. [From 2:34 to 3:07]

Drew McIntyre lost to Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle after Solo Sikoa provided a big assist. In the WarGames match, McIntyre lost again alongside the Brawling Brutes and Kevin Owens. The Bloodline has been a painful thorn in the two-time WWE Champion's side.

