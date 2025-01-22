Disappointing news for Jey Uso fans 

Jey Uso is all set to challenge Gunther for his World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event this week. However, those expecting Main Event Jey to dethrone The Ring General must keep their expectations in check as the former is currently favored to lose at the January 25th event.

The Bloodline member has had a meteoric rise as a singles wrestler over the last couple of years in WWE. He's already a former Intercontinental Champion and will now look to win the World Heavyweight Title from Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event. Jey Uso's interactions with Gunther on WWE RAW have gone down well in recent weeks, with the crowd firmly behind the 39-year-old star.

However, as per the latest trends, Jey doesn't seem to be in a position to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. He's trailing behind heavily as per the recent odds, with Gunther expected to retain his title come Saturday night.

Bill Apter wants to see Jey Uso vs. Penta in WWE

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter shared his dream matches for Penta in WWE after his stunning debut on last week's RAW. The veteran journalist stated that though it would make for a babyface vs. babyface encounter, he was looking forward to seeing Penta battle it out with Jey Uso:

"You know who I would like to him against? And this is totally something that you would go like 'No' to because, again, this is babyface vs babyface. Then again, if they heat it up, some sort of an angle where someone... He [Penta] and Jey Uso, the yeet man, I think would be a very compelling match. I don't know how they will bring it to us but in terms of marketing and colorful, I think it has the making of a great event."

Penta won his first two matches in WWE, where he defeated Chad Gable and Pete Dunne on RAW, leaving the fans in awe of his athletic abilities.

