Disappointing WWE news for John Cena fans

WWE Superstar John Cena made his presence felt on the latest episode of SmackDown. However, a disappointing update for fans has emerged following the Friday night show, revealing the limited number of appearances remaining on the Undisputed WWE Champion's Farewell Tour calendar.

The Cenation Leader has been scheduled for 36 dates in his retirement tour before concluding his in-ring career by the end of this year. Before Saturday Night's Main Event, it was reported that John Cena had 24 appearances remaining. He showed up on the May 30, 2025, episode of SmackDown after SNME.

The Last Real Champion destroyed Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on the microphone before hyping his tag team partner, Logan Paul. The segment on the blue brand ended with Uso and Rhodes standing tall over their opponents ahead of the blockbuster tag team match at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. Thus far, John Cena has already completed 14 appearances, leaving only 22 dates before he bids farewell to in-ring competition in December 2025.

Former WWE star shares John Cena's secret to delivering best promos

Current AEW World Tag Team Champion Shelton Benjamin recently disclosed what the WWE legend told him to be excellent on the microphone. He heavily praised John Cena during an interview on the Energis podcast.

Shelton Benjamin revealed that The Franchise Player once advised him to practice in front of a mirror to perfect his promo skills.

"I remember sitting back and watching him and going, 'How does he do that?' The one time I spoke and asked him about it, he [John Cena] was like, 'I'm a nerd. I just sit at home and talk to myself in the mirror,'" he said.

John Cena is set to appear on next week's SmackDown and later will be in action at the Money in the Bank. It remains to be seen if the Last Real Champion and Logan Paul will defeat their opponents at the upcoming PLE.

